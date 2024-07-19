Emmy Nominations 2024: Top 10 Most-Nominated Shows

The historical drama series Shogun that tells the tale of a power struggle in feudal Japan topped the list with 25 nominations.
Second on the list is The Bear, a comedy series about a young chef in Chicago who takes over running his family sandwich shop after his brother died. This TV series received 23 nominations.
Only Murders in the Building came third with 21 nominations.
Fourth spot was taken by True Detective Night Country with19 nominations.
With 18 nominations, The Crown stood fifth on the list.
Saturday Night Live came sixth with with 17 nominations.
Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout received 16 nominations and was positioned seventh on the list.
The American comedy-drama television series, Hacks, was positioned eight on the list with 16 Emmy nominations.
The Morning Show stood ninth on the list with 16 nominations.
American spy television series Mr & Mrs Smith rounded off the top ten list. The series received 16 nominations.
