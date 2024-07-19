Home
Emmy Nominations 2024: Top 10 Most-Nominated Shows

The Television Academy’s highly anticipated Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday, with FX Productions’ historical drama series 'Shogun' and 'The Bear' leading the nominations. Here we list the top 10 shows that received the maximum nominations.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 July 2024, 12:49 IST

The historical drama series Shogun that tells the tale of a power struggle in feudal Japan topped the list with 25 nominations.

Credit: FX Networks

Second on the list is The Bear, a comedy series about a young chef in Chicago who takes over running his family sandwich shop after his brother died. This TV series received 23 nominations.

Credit: FX Networks

Only Murders in the Building came third with 21 nominations.

Credit: IMDb

Fourth spot was taken by True Detective Night Country with19 nominations.

Credit: HBO

With 18 nominations, The Crown stood fifth on the list.

Credit: Netflix

Saturday Night Live came sixth with with 17 nominations.

Credit: NBC

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout received 16 nominations and was positioned seventh on the list.

Credit; Prime Video

The American comedy-drama television series, Hacks, was positioned eight on the list with 16 Emmy nominations.

Credit: HBO

The Morning Show stood ninth on the list with 16 nominations.

Apple TV

American spy television series Mr &amp; Mrs Smith rounded off the top ten list. The series received 16 nominations.

Credit: Prime Video

Published 19 July 2024, 12:49 IST
