Emmy winners in key categories

HBO's 'Succession' took top honors for best drama, 'Ted Lasso' repeated for best comedy, and 'The White Lotus' captured the Emmy for best limited series

Cast and Crew of Succession, winners of Outstanding Drama Series, pose in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: AFP Photo

Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 74th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Monday.

HBO's Succession took top honors for best drama, Ted Lasso repeated for best comedy, and The White Lotus captured the Emmy for best limited series.

Outstanding Drama Series: Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Lead Actor, Drama: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Lead Actress, Drama: Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor, Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Lead Actress, Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor, Drama: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Supporting Actress, Drama: Julia Garner, Ozark

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actress, Comedy: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: The White Lotus

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Supporting Actor, Limited Series: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Supporting Actress, Limited Series: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

