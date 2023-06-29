'72 Hoorain' trailer under due process, says censor board

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Thursday dismissed reports that the trailer of 72 Hoorain was denied certification, saying the matter is "under due process".

On Tuesday, the film's co-producer Ashoke Pandit claimed the censor board refused to give a certificate to the trailer of the movie, set to be released on July 7.

"Misleading reports are being circulated in certain sections of media that a film and its trailer titled Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain) has been refused certification by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

"Contrary to the reports, CBFC states that the film Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain) was granted 'A' certification and the certificate was issued on 4-10-2019," the board said in a press note.

Starring Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in the lead, the Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan directorial focuses on the consequences of violent extremism. The filmmaker won the National Film Award for best direction for the film in 2021.

The CBFC said the makers applied for a certificate for the film's trailer on June 19 and it was "examined in accordance with the Guidelines issued under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952".

"The applicant was asked for requisite documentary submissions under intimation and upon receipt of the same, certification was granted subject to modifications.

"A show cause notice communicating the modifications was issued to the applicant/filmmaker on 27-6-2023 and the same is pending for the applicant's response/compliance. Thus, any misleading reports may not be entertained or circulated hereinafter when the matter is under due process," the note stated.

72 Hoorain had its premiere under the Indian Panorama section at the 2019 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where it received the ICFT-UNESCO GANDHI MEDAL Special Mention.

Earlier this month, prominent religious and political leaders in Kashmir decried the negative portrayal of Muslims in 72 Hoorain, saying the movie "hurts the sentiments" of the community.

Produced by Saarthie Entertainment and Aliens Pictures, 72 Hoorain is written by Anil Pandey and Junaid Wasi.