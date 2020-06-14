Rahul Gandhi mourns death of Sushant Singh Rajput

A young and talented actor, gone too soon: Rahul Gandhi on Sushant Singh Rajput

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 14 2020, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 21:33 ist
Sushant Singh Rajput. Credit: AFP file photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying "a young and talented actor, gone too soon".

Gandhi expressed sadness at the demise of Rajput and sent his condolences to his family and fans.

"I am sorry to hear about the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput. A young and talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Bollywood actor Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on Sunday, police said. He was 34.

"He has committed suicide at his residence.... We are investigating," a senior police officer said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rahul Gandhi
Sushant Singh Rajput
bollywood

What's Brewing

Atlanta police officer kills black man; chief resigns

Atlanta police officer kills black man; chief resigns

New China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control

New China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control

Scientists identify 3 COVID-19 disease phases

Scientists identify 3 COVID-19 disease phases

Sushant's unusual online presence before killing self

Sushant's unusual online presence before killing self

 