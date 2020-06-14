A young and talented actor, gone too soon: Rahul Gandhi on Sushant Singh Rajput

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying "a young and talented actor, gone too soon".

I am sorry to hear about the passing of #SushantSinghRajput. A young & talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends & fans across the world. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 14, 2020

"I am sorry to hear about the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput. A young and talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Bollywood actor Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on Sunday, police said. He was 34.

"He has committed suicide at his residence.... We are investigating," a senior police officer said.