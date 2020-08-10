Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha' gets a new release date

‘Laal Singh Chaddha' gets a new release date

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring superstar Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, will now release on Christmas 2021, the makers announced on Monday.

The movie, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature Forrest Gump, was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on December 25 this year.

The production on the film is yet to be finished.

According to Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, the team is currently focused on completing the movie.

"We will still keep the Christmas date, not 2020, but in 2021. #LaalSinghChaddha. New Release Date. @aamir_khan @Viacom18Studios. All focus on film completion for now!" Andhare wrote on Twitter.

Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan is directing the film from a script by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni.

The project is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions.

The film has music by Pritam with Amitabh Bhattacharya credited for the lyrics.

Khan, who was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, announced the project in March 2019 on his birthday. 

