Actor Luke Bracey boards Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Sep 13 2020, 10:42 ist
Australian actor Luke Bracey. Credit: Twitter/@lukebracey

Australian actor Luke Bracey is the latest addition to the cast of filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming movie “Elvis”.

Luhrman’s look at the life of Elvis Presley, will feature Bracey in the role of music industry professional Jerry Schilling, who first met the King of Rock and Roll in Memphis while playing football and later became a core part of his entourage.

Actor Austin Butler will play Presley in the movie, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, Presley’s manager; Maggie Gyllenhaal as the music icon’s mother, Gladys Presley; and Rufus Sewell as his father, Vernon Presley.

Luhrmann has co-written the Warner Bros project with Craig Pearce.

The film marks Luhrmann's first directorial after 2013's "The Great Gatsby". 

