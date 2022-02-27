Actor Shruti Haasan tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Shruti Haasan on Sunday said she is "on the mend" after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share her health update with fans and followers.
"Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid.
"I'm on the mend and can't wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies (sic)" she wrote in a note.
Shruti was last seen in the series Bestseller
Her upcoming projects include Salaar , featuring Prabhas, and Balakrishna's film with director Gopichand.
