Actor Shruti Haasan tests positive for Covid-19

Shruti has 'Salaar' and a film with Nandamuri Balakrishna in her kitty

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Feb 27 2022, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 14:47 ist
Actor Shruti Haasan. Credit: IANS Photo

 Actor Shruti Haasan on Sunday said she is "on the mend" after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share her health update with fans and followers.

"Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid.

"I'm on the mend and can't wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies (sic)" she wrote in a note.

Shruti was last seen in the series Bestseller

Her upcoming projects include Salaar , featuring Prabhas, and Balakrishna's film with director Gopichand.

 

