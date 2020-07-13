Actor Sonu Sood to help over 400 families of migrants

Actor Sonu Sood pledges support for over 400 families of deceased, injured migrants

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 13 2020, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 15:53 ist
Actor Sonu Sood has been arranging transport for thousands of migrants desperate to return to their home states.

Actor Sonu Sood on Monday said he would provide financial assistance to over 400 families of deceased and injured migrant workers, hit by the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

The "Dabangg" actor got in touch with the authorities of various states, including, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and took relevant information --addresses and bank details-- of the migrants who lost their lives.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"I've decided to help families of the deceased or injured migrants for them to have a secure future. I feel it's my personal responsibility to support them," Sood said in a statement.

The 46-year-old has been arranging transport for thousands of migrants desperate to return to their home states.

Last month, the actor arranged for chartered flights to help fly over 300 migrant workers. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sonu Sood
Cornavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

July 13, 2002: When India ground out a great escape

July 13, 2002: When India ground out a great escape

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

 