Actor Tisca Chopra's Instagram account hacked

  • Sep 26 2021, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 15:43 ist
Actor Tisca Chopra. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/BollywoodHungama

Actor Tisca Chopra on Sunday said her Instagram account has been hacked and asked her followers to not respond to any suspicious links sent from her page.

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a note informing that many of her pictures and videos have been "deleted".

Chopra said she has filed a case with the cyber crime cell and the officials are looking into the matter.

"You guys must know how much I love interacting with you all here on the gram. I love sharing my life, work and fun content with you. Sadly my account has been hacked, a lot of posts deleted and my account messed with.

"The lovely peeps at @instagram along with the cyber crime cell assure me that this will be dealt with very fast.. and with strong consequences for the hacker(s)," she wrote.

The actor, who has more than a million followers on the social media platform, asked her fans to "not click on any links or DMs" from her account.

"Commenting on posts and liking them is safe," she added.

Chopra was last seen on the Disney+Hotstar series Hostages  and the 2019 movie Good Newwz

