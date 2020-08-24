‘Adipurush’: SS Rajamouli says there is ‘no better time’ for Prabhas to play Lord Ram

Pan-India hero Prabhas will soon be teaming up with Tanhaji director Om Raut for a mythological drama titled Adipurush. The film, which is going to be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, features ‘Darling’ in the role of Lord Ram and is likely to feature top-notch visual effects.

During a recent interaction with the media, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli said that this is the right time for the mass hero to play the revered figure on the big screen and added that the biggie has the potential to add a new dimension to his career.

“I saw the first look of the film long ago and I believe Prabhas fits the role of Lord Ram perfectly. There is no better time for him to portray this character,” he added.

Adipurush, produced by T-Series, will be shot against a big budget and have a rich look and feel. The cast is likely to include Saif Ali Khan and ‘Mahanati’ Keerthy Suresh. It will be dubbed and released in numerous languages to capitalise on Prabhas’ stardom.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Radhe Shyam. The film, directed by ‘Jil’ Radha Krishna Kumar, is touted to be a romantic-drama and features ‘Billa’ in a new avatar. It has a reincarnation theme and touches upon the power of pure love. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with Prabhas.

The buzz is that the Mirchi actor is set to go bare-chested for a crucial sequence in Radhe Shyam and this has piqued curiosity. Prabhas also has a film with director Nag Ashwin in his kitty. The Hindi-Telugu-Tamil trilingual features Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as the leading lady, marking her Tollywood debut. It is likely to explore the concept of the ‘inner god’ and have shades of the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, which featured Chiranjeevi and Sridevi in the lead.