Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar named PETA's 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrities of 2021'

Akshay Kumar relies on a plant-based diet for proteins

Mumbai,
  • Dec 20 2021, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 16:49 ist
Akshay, Bhumi will be seen together in 'Raksha Bandhan'. Credit: IANS Photo/IANS Photo

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, who will soon share the screen in 'Raksha Bandhan', have been named the Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrities of 2021 by PETA India.

Bhumi, who also champions the cause of environmental conservation and the climate crisis through her campaign Climate Warrior, became vegetarian over a year ago as for her eating meat just "didn't feel good anymore".

For Akshay, "Health matters most" and the actor relies solely on a plant-based diet for protein requirements. The "true-blue animal lover" also makes a point to speak up for animals of all species, and raises awareness around animal cruelty on Twitter.

PETA India Director of Celebrity and Public Relations, Sachin Bangera said, "From being one of the fittest actors in Bollywood to leading a climate revolution from her dinner table, Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar are showing everyone how easy it is to stay fit and eco-friendly while saving animals. PETA India is recognising them for being beautiful inside and out."

Earlier, prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Manushi Chhillar, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Vidyut Jammwal, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan and footballer Sunil Chhetri have been conferred with the title, which until 2020 was called the 'Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity Award'.

