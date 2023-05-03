American band Backstreet Boys lands in Mumbai

American band Backstreet Boys lands in Mumbai, paparazzi do a repeat of NMACC

The music artists, who returned to India after 13 years, posed for selfies with fans before making their way to the car.

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • May 03 2023, 14:09 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 14:17 ist
Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson, members of the American band Backstreet Boys, upon their arrival ahead of the DNA World Tour, in Mumbai, early Wednesday. Credit: PTI Photo

The clocks got wind back to the 1990s in Mumbai when the American boy band Backstreet Boys landed in the city recently. The band, which has given chartbusters like Show Me The Meaning, I Want It That Way, Shape of My Heart, is every 1990s kid favourite and opens the floodgates of nostalgia everytime any of their tracks plays.

They were greeted by the paparazzi on their arrival, and the Indian paparazzi again came up with 'Ikade Ikade (here here)', 'Mumbai Mein Swagat Hai' much like when they did the same at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the city. It has left everyone asking "Tell me why" would Indian paparazzi do that.

Also read | B’lureans all set for Backstreet Boys gig

The music artists, who returned to India after 13 years, posed for the cameras and selfies with fans before making their way to the car.

The band is in India as part of their Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour. They will be performing in the financial capital of the country - Mumbai and the national capital - New Delhi. For the Indian leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
Backstreet Boys
Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

Women bear the brunt of climate change

Women bear the brunt of climate change

 