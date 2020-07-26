Amid nepotism debate, AR Rahman says there is a ‘gang of people’ working against him

Ace music composer AR Rahman has impressed a section of the audience with his tunes in Dil Bechara, the last movie of Sushant Singh Rajput’s career.

During a recent interaction with Radio Mirchi, the ‘Mozart of Madras’ said that he is open to doing more Hindi movies but there is a ‘gang’ that is stopping him from doing so by spreading ‘rumours’ about him. He added that he has no issues with the current situation and believes that he will get whatever he is destined to.

ARR went on to reveal that Dil Bechara's director Mukesh Chhabra told him that he was a bit hesitant to approach him as some people had advised the casting director-turned-filmmaker to refrain from collaborating with the Bombay composer

“He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me,” added the Roja composer.

His comments come at a time when the industry is divided on nepotism in Bollywood and this became a topic of discussion when Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. Several fans accused Bollywood biggies of trying to sabotage his career while others trolled the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha for being ‘products of nepotism’.

The likes of Manoj Bajpayee and Kangana Ranaut weighed in on the matter and added a new dimension to the debate. Amid the controversy, Paa director R Balki defended star kids by calling Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt the best actors of their generation and this ruffled a few feathers.

Coming back to Dil Bechara, the film is a romantic-drama and revolves around the relationship between two terminally-ill friends. The film is an adaptation of the novel The Fault In Our Stars, which served as the source material for the Hollywood movie of the same name. It stars Sanjana Sanghi as the leading lady and marks her formal debut.