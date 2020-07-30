Amitabh Bachchan lauds healthcare workers for caring for people amid Covid-19 pandemic

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on Wednesday (July 29) to thank healthcare workers for being available for the public during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that they wear PPE kits and put their lives in danger while taking care of their patents. The 'Megastar' also shared a prayer that most healthcare professionals recite while beginning their day and added that they are god's angels.

T 3609 - T 3609 - ..they work in extreme conditions, so our conditions are safe .. the Gods own angels in white PPE units , Doctors, nurses, support staff .. yet they still take time out to pray for who they struggle to cure - their patients !

This be their prayer everyday .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8T6OMuC2SD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2020

Big B and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the virus a few days ago, much to the shock of their fans. Aishwarya Bachchan and Aaradhya tested positive for the novel coronavirus the next day, adding to the worries of their near and dear ones. Big B soon provided an update about his health, indicating that things were under control. 'Aish' and her.daughter who were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital after self-isolating for a few days, were discharged recently.

The Covid-19 situation had a major impact on the film industry as the release dates of several biggies were delayed to protect the health of the public. Sooryavanshi, Salman Khan's Radhe, Haathi Mere Saathi and the Ranveer Singh starrer 83 are some of the biggies that failed to keep their date with the audience. The uncertain situation also forced the makers of movies like PonMagal Vandhal, Dil Bechara, Ragini Prajwal's Law and French Biriyani to go in for a digital-only release, skipping the theatrical route. Films such as Shakuntala Devi, Gunjan Saxena, Bhuj and Raat Akeli Hain too are slated to release on streaming platforms in the coming days.

Coming back to AB Sr, he was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo that released directly on Amazon Prime Video. The film, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, received rave reviews and is widely regarded as a success. The 'Shahenshan' will next be seen in Jhund, featuring him in a new avatar. He also has the Karan Johar-backed Brahmastra and Chehere (co-starring Emraan Hashmi) in his kitty.

