Amitabh Bachchan shares stylish teaser of Voot Select's 'Crackdown'

It is no secret that Amitabh Bachchan is the biggest and most respected name in Indian cinema. The veteran, who began his illustrious career with the 1969 release Saat Hindustani, is loved by one and all due to his gripping screen presence, remarkable range as a performer and flawless dialogue delivery. The 'Megastar' on Saturday took to Twitter to unveil the short but effective teaser of Voot Select's latest series Crackdown.

T 3657 - Happy to reveal #CrackdownOnVoot, my friend #lakhiaapoorva’s new show on @vootselect

. All the very best Apu ! pic.twitter.com/RtNvkaJ3RN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 12, 2020

The show, which is touted to be a spy-thriller, revolves around a dangerous conspiracy that poses a threat to the country's security. It is likely to feature quite a few slick action sequences and compelling twists. It has a stellar cast that includes Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Rajesh Tailang.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares a few lines from a Harivansh Rai Bachchan poem as he pays tribute to Covid-19 warriors

Crackdown has been directed by filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia and marks his digital debut. He had impressed a section of the audience with the hard-hitting Shootout At Lokhandwala and proved his mettle. It remains to be seen whether he hits the right notes with Crackdown.

The Covid-19 lockdown established the digital medium as a force to be reckoned with. Shows such as Illegal (Voot Select), Your Honor (SonyLiv), Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video) and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain (Zee5/AltBalaji) received favourable reviews from most critics, keeping fans hooked. Many feel, Crackdown too has the potential to be a winner.

Coming back to Big B, he was last seen in the Shoojit Sircar-helmed Gulabo Sitabo that released directly on Amazon Prime Video. The movie received positive reviews from the target audience and is regarded as a success. The 'Shahenshah' currently has Chehere, Jhund and the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra in his kitty.