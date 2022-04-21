Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' to release on Zee5 on May 6

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan's critically-acclaimed movie Jhund will have its digital premiere on Zee5 on May 6, the streaming platform confirmed on Thursday. The film hit the screens on March 4, receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

The sports drama, however, failed to work its magic at the box office as the content did not appeal to the mass audience. It collected an ordinary Rs 1.5 crore (net) in India on its opening day, faring well only in select regions. It witnessed limited growth in the days to follow, collecting nearly Rs 15 crore in its lifetime.

Jhund, which marked Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjuule's Hindi debut, revolved around what happens when a retired teacher tries to help youngsters from the underprivileged section of society begin a new chapter in life through football. It garnered attention due to the well-executed football sequences and Big B's monologue during a court scene, The cast included Akash Thosar , Rinku Rajguru and Kishor Kadam. The music was composed by Ajay-Atul, best known for their work on films like Agneepath and Dhadak.

Big B, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of the thriller Runway 34. The film has been directed by Ajay Devgn and will hit the screens on April 29. It has piqued the curiosity of the fans with its intriguing trailers, which may help it open to a decent response at the box office. He will be seen alongside Prabhas in Project K, directed by Mahanati helmer Nag Ashwin. The biggie is touted to be a sci-fi drama that revolves around a war. It stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Darling'.

Big B is set to reunite with DP, who played his daughter in Piku, for the Indian adaptation of The Intern. The role was to be essayed by Rishi Kapoor but that did not happen as the Bobby star passed away in 2020. Big B eventually stepped into his shoes. Big B is also part of the Ranbir Kapoor-led Brahmastra, slated to hit the screens on September 9.