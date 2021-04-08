Anushka tries lifting Virat and netizens cannot get enough

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have made headlines once again, when the actress shared a video of herself on Instagram where she is seen attempting to lift Kohli from behind.

As the Indian skipper continues to play along, Anushka easily lifts the cricketer twice. She captioned the video: "Did I do it?"

Fans can't get enough of the couple making the video a viral sensation.

"Strength 👌" commented Comedian Danish Sait. "Shaktimaan ultra pro max," said another user. "Aise hi chhod diya?! Chokeslam toh dena tha bro! (You let him go just like that? Should have at least chokeslammed him!)" said another user.

"Who did it better.. Brock or anushka?" another fan commented.

In January this year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika. Anushka returned to work after her maternity leave and Kohli is all set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which begins on Friday.