Anushka lifts Virat and netizens cannot get enough

Anushka tries lifting Virat and netizens cannot get enough

While on set for an ad shoot, Anushka Sharma visibly lifted husband Virat Kohli

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 08 2021, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 16:39 ist
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team caption Virat Kohli. Credit: Instagram/ @anushkasharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have made headlines once again, when the actress shared a video of herself on Instagram where she is seen attempting to lift Kohli from behind.

As the Indian skipper continues to play along, Anushka easily lifts the cricketer twice. She captioned the video: "Did I do it?"

Fans can't get enough of the couple making the video a viral sensation.

"Strength 👌" commented Comedian Danish Sait. "Shaktimaan ultra pro max," said another user. "Aise hi chhod diya?! Chokeslam toh dena tha bro! (You let him go just like that? Should have at least chokeslammed him!)" said another user.

"Who did it better.. Brock or anushka?" another fan commented.

In January this year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika. Anushka returned to work after her maternity leave and Kohli is all set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which begins on Friday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli
bollywood
Cricket

What's Brewing

Shrinking sea meadows store more carbon than forests

Shrinking sea meadows store more carbon than forests

Myanmar crisis sounds death knell for garment industry

Myanmar crisis sounds death knell for garment industry

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

India's worsening gender gap worrying

India's worsening gender gap worrying

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

 