Arun Bali donned many hats and excelled in all

Arun Bali, the veteran actor who gave Indian cinema many memorable characters passed away at the age of 79.

The actor, who was popular for his characters like Shyamaldas Chanchad in 3 idiots and the wise sadhu in the movie Oh My God, was diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disease, called Myasthenia gravis. His last movie Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandana, released on October 7.

Bali had aced the art of infusing warmth into the characters. He had attained the title of the endearing grandfather towards the latter part of his career.

Also Read — Veteran actor Arun Bali passes away at 79

The veteran actor made his acting debut in 1989 with filmmaker Lekh Tandon’s TV show Doosra Keval as Shahrukh Khan’s uncle. His King Porus in the 1991 period drama Chanakya is still remembered as one of his finest roles in his career. Another role which led to etching his name in people’s memory is that of Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan’s soap opera Swabhimaan.

In the film Hey Ram that released in 2000, he played the role of chief minister of undivided Bengal, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy. The transition from Doordarshan era to the new wave of channels and serials was well adapted by Bali as he played the unforgettable Harshvardhan Wadhwa in Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. He was the endearing Bauji in the serial Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand.

The art of adapting effortlessly was further established as he went on to work with new generations of actors and changing cinema and left a mark with his performance in movies like Barfi, Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Panipat, Samrat Prithviraj and the Bollywood adaptation of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Bali acted in many popular films including Saugandh, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Khalnayak, Satya, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Ready.