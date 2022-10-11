PM Modi greets Amitabh Bachchan on megastar's birthday

As Amitabh Bachchan turns 80, PM Modi sends birthday greetings

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 11 2022, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 12:00 ist
File photo of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. Credit: AP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday. Sending birthday wishes to the veteran actor, Modi wrote on Twitter, "He is one of India's most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life."

Even at 80, Bachchan is one of the busiest actors as he remains in demand in the Hindi film industry while continuing to spearhead the highly successful TV series Kaun Banega Crorepati year after year.

India News
Entertainment News
Bollywood news
Amitabh Bachchan
Narendra Modi
Maharashtra

