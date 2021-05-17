'Asuran' actor Nitish Veera passes away due to Covid-19

'Asuran' actor Nitish Veera passes away due to Covid-19

Nitish Veera was a part of Dhanush's 'Asuran' and the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kaala'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 17 2021, 09:31 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 10:22 ist
Nitish Veera with Rajinikanth. Credit: Twitter/@rameshlaus

Actor Nitish Veera. who impressed fans with his work in Kaala and Asuran, has passed away at the age of 45 due to Covid-19.

(More to follow)

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kollywood
DH Entertainment
Tamil Cinema
covid -19

What's Brewing

Gates left Microsoft board amid probe into relationship

Gates left Microsoft board amid probe into relationship

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

DH Toon | Covid: GOI occupies the room for complacency

DH Toon | Covid: GOI occupies the room for complacency

Crews battle Los Angeles fire that forced evacuations

Crews battle Los Angeles fire that forced evacuations

Pope warns of 'spiral of death' in Middle East clashes

Pope warns of 'spiral of death' in Middle East clashes

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

 