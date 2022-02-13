'Badhaai Do' 2 days box office collection: Rajkummar Rao-starrer makes a decent impact

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao's latest movie Badhaai Do, which hit the screens on February 11, collected Rs 1.65 crore (net) at the box office on day 1. It witnessed good growth on Saturday, raking in a further Rs 2.72 crore. Its two days total stands at Rs 4.37 crore, a decent figure given the fact that it deals with a niche subject. Most of its business has come from the metros. The single-screen circuit hasn't contributed much to its collection.

The film's collection is nearly at par with that of Rajkummar's previous theatrical release Roohi. which hit the screens in 2021 amid Covid-19 curbs. The horror-comedy raked in Rs 5 crore in two days, helping the industry partly regain its mojo after the lockdown. Badhaai Do has received fairly positive reviews with critics praising it for highlighting the challenges faced by people from the LGBTQ+ community in a sensitive manner.

The word of mouth is positive, which may help it put up respectable numbers in the coming days. It will have a free run on weekdays as it is the only major Hindi movie playing in theatres at the moment. The Hindi-dubbed version of Ravi Teja's Telugu flick Khiladi is unlikely to affect its collection as the action drama has received negative reviews due to its underwhelming screenplay.

Badhaai Do has been directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni of Hunterrr fame and is his second film as director. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar as the leading lady and is touted to be one of the most challenging roles of her career. The supporting cast includes Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha and Nitesh Pandey.

With Badhaai Do in theatres, Rajkummar is set to turn his attention to Hit, a remake of the popular Telugu movie of the same name. He will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed and the Netflix movie Monica, Oh My Darling.

Bhumi, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Raksha Bandhan, which features Akshay Kumar in the lead.