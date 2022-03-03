'Bheeshma Parvam' box office preview: Will Mammootty score a 'Mega' blockbuster with Amal Neerad's gangster drama?

Mollywood legend Mammootty's latest movie Bheeshma Parvam is set to hit the screens on Thursday much to the delight of 'Megastar' fans. The biggie has garnered a fair deal of attention as it reunites the actor with ace filmmaker Amal Neerad, who directed him in the cult film Big B, and is touted to be a treat for the mass audience. So will the gangster drama be able to set the box office on fire? Here is our SWOT analysis.

Strengths

Mammootty remains a force to reckon with despite the emergence of younger stars. The National Award winner gave strong proof of his star power when The Priest opened to a good response at the box office despite the fact that it was the first major Malayalam movie to hit the screens under the 'new normal' in 2021. His mere association with Bheeshma Parvam is likely to help it find wide patronage. Amal Neerad, the director of popular films such as Big B and Varathan, is a brand in his own right as he enjoys a good fan following especially among the 'Gen Y' audience. The trailer indicated that it would feature action scenes and punch dialogues, which should help it connect with the 'aam janta'.

Weaknesses

Judging by the trailer, this will not be a star vehicle in the conventional sense as all characters are likely to get an equal scope to shine. As such, it may not appeal to those fond of Mammootty's work in films like Madhura Raja and Shylock. Bheeshma Parvam is unlikely to be the top pick of the family audience as it apparently features a dark and violent narrative.

Opportunities

The film comes at a time when Kerala has lifted most Covid-19 restrictions.

Mohanlal's Aarraattu is unlikely to be a major threat for Bheeshma Parvam as it premiered in theatres on February 18, nearly two weeks ago. Mammootty's movie has become the talk of the town as it features the late Nedumudi Venu and KPAC Lalitha, who passed away a few days ago, in key roles.

Threats

Bheeshma Parvam will be compared to Big B, something that might work against it if it's not able to match the standards set by the popular film. It will face competition from Tovino's Naradan, slated to hit the screens today.