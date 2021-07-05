'Bhoot Police' new poster: A treat for Saif Ali Khan fans

The popular streaming platform Disney+Hotstar, on Monday, shared actor Saif Ali Khan's look from his upcoming film Bhoot Police much to the delight of movie buffs. The 'Chotte Nawab' is seen in a dashing new avatar that is likely to click with die-hard fans. He plays a ghost hunter named Vibhuti in the flick, which piqued the curiosity of the aam janta.



Bhoot police has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani, who previously wielded the microphone for films such as Ragini MMS and Radhika Apte's Phobia. The film has an impressive cast that includes Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

The Gunday actor is going through a difficult phase on the work front. He suffered a setback when Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which hit the screens earlier this year, bombed at the box office while receiving mixed to negative reviews. He tried reviving his career with Sadaar Ka Grandson but things didn't go as planned as the film failed to impress fans. It remains to be seen whether Bhoot Police helps him regain his mojo when it premieres digitally later this year.



Saif, meanwhile, has several high-profile projects in his kitty. The Tandav star is working on the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Adipurush, directed by Tanhaji helmer Om Raut. It features him in the role of the antagonist 'Lankesh' and marks his Tollywood debut. The cast is headlined by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The biggie recently ran into trouble when Saif said it would show Ravan's 'humane' side. The matter was resolved when the Race hero apologised for his remarks. Adipurush is set to hit the screens next year.



He also has Bunty Aur Babli 2, co-starring Rani Mukerji, in his kitty. The film is a 'spiritual successor' to the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli and will release in theatres once the Covid-19 situation improves. Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh too are part of its cast.