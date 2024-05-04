Prakash Ambedkar slams Congress on Rohith Vemula case

Mumbai: Hitting out at Congress on the closure report in Rohith Vemula case, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar said that the grand old party with Nyay, a catchphrase of the party during the campaign.
“The Congress has no relationship with Nyay! Rohith Vemula was not a Dalit, according to the Telangana Police, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Congress-led Telangana government, in the closure report of the investigation of the Rohith Vemula case,” said Ambedkar, a lawyer by profession.
“Rohith died by suicide fearing that his "real caste identity" would be discovered; however, evidence of any fact or circumstance available on the record which dragged him to commit suicide; no one is responsible for his death,” he said.
“The Investigating Officer asked Radhika Vemula if she was willing to undergo a DNA test to determine her caste location. Is this how the Congress defines Nyay? Is this your Nyay for Rohith's mother, sister and brother? Is this your Nyay for SC and ST students, who are discriminated against and harassed every minute in educational institutions? Is this your Nyay for Dalits?” he asserted.
“My advice to the Congress is to stop using the word Nyay so casually if you do not know what it means and what it stands for! Nyay is not a trivial term,” he said.
