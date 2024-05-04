Prakash Ambedkar slams Congress on Rohith Vemula case

Mumbai: Hitting out at Congress on the closure report in Rohith Vemula case, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar said that the grand old party with Nyay, a catchphrase of the party during the campaign.

“The Congress has no relationship with Nyay! Rohith Vemula was not a Dalit, according to the Telangana Police, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Congress-led Telangana government, in the closure report of the investigation of the Rohith Vemula case,” said Ambedkar, a lawyer by profession.

“Rohith died by suicide fearing that his "real caste identity" would be discovered; however, evidence of any fact or circumstance available on the record which dragged him to commit suicide; no one is responsible for his death,” he said.