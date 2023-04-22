'Tu Cheez Badi...': Big B reacts to restored blue tick

Big B says 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk' after getting back his Twitter blue tick

He gave a hilarious spin to the song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from the 1994 film Mohra

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 22 2023, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 12:54 ist
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan thanked Twitter CEO Elon Musk in his own unique way after his blue tick on the micro-blogging website was restored.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh wrote: "T 4624 - ae Musk bhaiyya! Bahut bahut dhanyavaad det hain ham aapaka! Uu, neel kamal lag gava hamaar naam ke aage."

Also Read: How Coachella pulled off the most globalised lineup till date

He then gave a hilarious spin to the song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from the 1994 film Mohra. The song is originally picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

He wrote: "Ab ka batayi bhaiyya! (gaana gaye ka mann karat hai hamaar! Sanbo ka? Ee leo suna: "Tu cheez badee hai musk musk ... too cheez badee hai, musk."

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen in Project K. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It will hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

Amitabh will be seen in the upcoming movie Section 84, a courtroom drama thriller written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Entertainment News
Amitabh Bachchan
Elon Musk
Twitter

