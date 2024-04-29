JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials
Daily
Weekly
Yearly
Today's Horoscope – April 29, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 April 2024, 20:00 IST
Aries
Property investments yield returns. Embrace challenges for personal growth and socialise for new connections. Colour: Blue Number: 6
2 hours ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
Utilise inventiveness for solutions and refrain from overreaction. Navigate the unsettled atmosphere calmly, avoiding confrontations. Colour: Yellow Number: 3
2 hours ago
Gemini
Tap into mental energy for innovative solutions and break out of routine patterns. Financial prospects are positive. Colour: White Number: 2
2 hours ago
Cancer
Focus on resolving past pains for inner balance. Prioritise health alongside business opportunities. Colour: Ivory Number: 5
2 hours ago
Leo
Romantic opportunities may arise through group activities. Exercise caution with a concerned friend and address withheld information at work. Colour: Grey Number: 8
2 hours ago
Virgo
Successful meetings and family emphasis. Remain calm amidst potential friction between friends and partners. Colour: Green Number: 6
2 hours ago
Libra
Expect recognition for work done and navigate family matters smoothly. Maintain composure in unsettled environments and avoid conflicts. Colour: Sky-blue Number: 4
2 hours ago
Scorpio
Travel sparks new romantic interests. Embrace change at home and enjoy social attention. Colour: Silver Number: 7
2 hours ago
Sagittarius
Anticipate rewards from investments and enjoy a seaside trip. Embrace life's spontaneity and avoid emotional stress. Colour: Onyx Number: 9
2 hours ago
Capricorn
Embrace others' perspectives for harmony and utilise emotional energy constructively. Colour: Saffron Number: 1
2 hours ago
Aquarius
Avoid controlling tendencies in relationships and seek inner peace through meditation and service. Colour: Brown Number: 8
2 hours ago
Pisces
Launch new projects and seize romantic opportunities. Trust instincts and avoid excessive deliberation. Colour: Coffee Number: 3
2 hours ago
DH Web Desk
ADVERTISEMENT