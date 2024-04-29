Today's Horoscope – April 29, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 April 2024, 20:00 IST
Aries
Property investments yield returns. Embrace challenges for personal growth and socialise for new connections.
Colour: Blue
Number: 6
Taurus
Utilise inventiveness for solutions and refrain from overreaction. Navigate the unsettled atmosphere calmly, avoiding confrontations.
Colour: Yellow
Number: 3
Gemini
Tap into mental energy for innovative solutions and break out of routine patterns. Financial prospects are positive.
Colour: White
Number: 2
Cancer
Focus on resolving past pains for inner balance. Prioritise health alongside business opportunities.
Colour: Ivory
Number: 5
Leo
Romantic opportunities may arise through group activities. Exercise caution with a concerned friend and address withheld information at work.
Colour: Grey
Number: 8
Virgo
Successful meetings and family emphasis. Remain calm amidst potential friction between friends and partners.
Colour: Green
Number: 6
Libra
Expect recognition for work done and navigate family matters smoothly. Maintain composure in unsettled environments and avoid conflicts.
Colour: Sky-blue
Number: 4
Scorpio
Travel sparks new romantic interests. Embrace change at home and enjoy social attention.
Colour: Silver
Number: 7
Sagittarius
Anticipate rewards from investments and enjoy a seaside trip. Embrace life's spontaneity and avoid emotional stress.
Colour: Onyx
Number: 9
Capricorn
Embrace others' perspectives for harmony and utilise emotional energy constructively.
Colour: Saffron
Number: 1
Aquarius
Avoid controlling tendencies in relationships and seek inner peace through meditation and service.
Colour: Brown
Number: 8
Pisces
Launch new projects and seize romantic opportunities. Trust instincts and avoid excessive deliberation.
Colour: Coffee
Number: 3
