'Bigg Boss' house themed as 'circus' for season 16

Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss in its 16th season will see a new set of celebrity contestants who will stay in the extravagant house styled as a vintage circus.

Designed by filmmaker Omung Kumar of Mary Kom fame and his wife Vanitha, the house has been designed as a circus and has 'welcome to the circus' written at the entrance.

From clowns to a carousel, the house has all the components of a circus with detailed and intricate designs of the theme being seen in every nook and corner, a press release stated.

Art Director Omung and production designer Vanita said they have tried to bring out the world of fantasy, fun, sparkle, and magic with the interior of the house to revive the era of the circus.

“This season, the Bigg Boss house manifests into a circus for the first time. Growing up, many of us have seen how the circus captures the perfection and magic of human power and abilities.

"We love the world of ‘La La Land’ and it reflects in the way we have designed our own space. We were happy to draw parallels from our favourite wonderland for the Bigg Boss house,” the duo said in a statement.

Omung and Vanita said the reason behind the circus theme is to show how one can overcome barriers and hardships while entertaining the crowd.

“We wish the contestants luck as they walk over tightropes, hang in balance, and put on a great show at the behest of the ultimate ringmaster Bigg Boss,” they added.

Like its recent seasons, the Bigg Boss set is erected at Filmcity in suburban Mumbai this time as well with 98 cameras watching every move of the participants.

The prime attractions of the house are the grand sculpture of a horse made of a mirror mosaic, near the pool and the specially curated poetry for the inmates.

This season the contestants will enter the house through a colourful tunnel that opens into the living area.

The dining area is a vibrant carousel and the confession room is a circus wagon, the kitchen has a grand carnival-like setup embellished with marquee tassels, elephant paintings and the bathrooms have been fashioned as tents in the backyard of the circus.

Every year, the confession room witnesses contestants in their vulnerable element, and for season 16, it has been shaped into an elaborate circus wagon.

For the first time, there will be four separate bedrooms and each one has a unique ambience and a certain set of amenities as they are ranked in a hierarchy of comfort. The rooms are: fire, black & white, cards, vintage room, besides the captain room.

The contestants for the new season include filmmaker Sajid Khan, popular TV actor Shalin Bhanot, Uttaran star Tina Datta, her co-star from the same show Sreejita De, Tajikistani singer-musician Abdu Rozik.

Actors Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gautam Vig, Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Archana Gautam, who has appeared in cameo roles in films like “Great Grand Masti”, will also take part in the show.

The other contestants include stage performer Gor Nagori, Shiv Thakre, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2, Manya Singh, the runner-up of Miss India 2020, Bhojpuri actor Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer, known for her show Imlie, and rapper MC Stan.

Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on Colors channel on Saturday night.