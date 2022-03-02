Birthday special: 5 movies that helped Tiger Shroff floor fans with his 'Heropanti'

Tiger Shroff, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 release Heropanti, is quite a popular name in the Hindi film industry. The heartthrob has impressed fans with his dancing skills and macho reel image, proving that he is a superstar in the making. On Wednesday, as the actor turns 32, here is a look at his best movies.

Heropanti (2014)

The Sajid Nadiadwala-backed actioner proved to be a good launchpad for Tiger as it gave him ample scope to impress the mass audience. The debutant garnered attention with commendable fitness levels and a gripping screen presence. His scenes with Kriti Sanon, who played his love interest, were a treat for the 'Gen Y' audience. Heropanti, a remake of Allu Arjun's Parugu, emerged as a big hit at the box office. Its sequel is slated to hit the screens in April.

Baaghi (2016)

Tiger returned to the big screen after nearly two years with the action-packed Baaghi, which was inspired by Prabhas' cult film Varsham. The star added new life to several intense fight scenes, helping the Sabbir-helmed movie reach its potential. It featured Shraddha Kapoor as the female protagonist while Telugu star Sudheer Babu played the antagonist Raghav.

Baaghi 2 (2018)

The film, a spiritual successor to Baaghi, revolved around what happens when 'Ronnie', an army officer, tries to rescue his ex-girlfriend's daughter after she is kidnapped under shocking circumstances. The flick emerged as a commercial success as it appealed to a mass audience. Baaghi 2 had an impressive cast that included Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda.

War (2019)

Tiger scored the biggest hit of his career when he collaborated with Hrithik Roshan for the spy-thriller War, which collected nearly Rs 450 crore at ths worldwide box office. It received rave reviews with critics lauding the effective performances and top-notch production values. War is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe, which includes the Tiger franchise and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan.

Baaghi 3 (2020)

The young hero raised the bar for himself with his mind-blowing stunts in this Ahmed Khan-directed actioner, an adaptation of the popular Tamil movie Vettai. It opened to a good response at the box office but wasn't able to reach its potential due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The biggie starred Shraddha and Ankita Lokhande as the leading ladies.