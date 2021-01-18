Action thriller 'Dhakaad' to release on October 1

Bollywood action thriller 'Dhakaad' to release on October 1

The official Twitter page of the movie, featuring Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, announced the release date and unveiled a new poster on Monday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 18 2021, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 13:52 ist
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Credit: PTI File Photo

High-octane action film Dhaakad is set to hit the theatres on October 1.

The official Twitter page of the movie, featuring Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, announced the release date and unveiled a new poster on Monday.

"@SohamRockstrEnt's #Dhaakad, India's first female led mega action thriller starring @KanganaTeam, releasing in cinemas on 1st October 2021," the tweet read.

The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, a noted ad filmmaker and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films.

The makers had released the first teaser of the film in 2019.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

bollywood
Kangana Ranaut
Arjun Rampal
Divya Dutta

What's Brewing

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

Joe Biden's swearing-in: An inauguration like no other

Joe Biden's swearing-in: An inauguration like no other

Martin Luther King Jr's words in a tumultuous time

Martin Luther King Jr's words in a tumultuous time

DH Toon | 'Switch on Arnab Goswami's channel, please!'

DH Toon | 'Switch on Arnab Goswami's channel, please!'

 