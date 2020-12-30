Bollywood box office roundup 2020: Ajay Devgn reigns supreme, Vicky Kaushal suffers a setback

There's no denying the fact that 2020 was a forgettable year for the Hindi film industry as theatres were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Things started on a promising note with the January releases giving movie buffs a reason to rejoice. February too gave movie buffs something to root for films like Thappad and Malang made a decent impact at the box office.

The industry eventually came to a standstill when the Centre announced a lockdown in March keeping in mind the 'health of the public'. With 2021 less than 48 hours away, here is a look at the 'hits' and 'misses' from 2020.

Tanhaji (Budget: Rs 125 crore)

The Ajay Devgn-starrer collected nearly Rs 279 crore at the domestic box office, emerging as a 'blockbuster'. The biggie had a star-studded cast that included Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Neha Sharma. A few feathers were, however, ruffled due to its 'polarising background'. The Race actor stoked a controversy when he commented on the film's historical accuracy, saying that there was 'no concept of India before the British'.

Chhapaak (Budget: Rs 45 crore)

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak proved to be a commercial failure despite receiving favourable reviews. It collected merely Rs 34 crore at the domestic box office, failing to breakeven. The film landed in controversy right before its release when DP solidarity with JNU students following violence on the campus.

Panga (Budget: Rs 29 crore)

The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directed movie collected around Rs 29 crore during its theatrical run, proving to be a commercial failure. The Kangana Ranaut-starrer, however, received favourable reviews from the target audience.

Street Dancer 3D (Budget: Rs 70 crore)

Actor Varun Dhawan suffered a setback when Street Dancer 3D failed to live up to expectations, collecting nearly Rs 74 crore at the domestic box office. Many feel, it would have done better had the word of mouth been positive as opposed to mixed.

Jawaani Jaaneman (Budget: Rs 40)

Saif's second release of the year collected nearly Rs three crore at the domestic box office, beating the actor's previous releases Chef and Lal Kaptaan. It ended its run with a lifetime collection of nearly Rs 35 crore.

Malang (Budget: Rs 50 crore)

The action-drama collected around Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office, emerging as a 'semi-hit'. The Mohit Suri-helmed biggie had a star-studded cast that included Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

Love Aaj Kal (Budget: Rs 39 crore)

Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal, a spiritual successor to the 2009 movie of the same name, collected nearly Rs 40 crore domestically. It collected an impressive Rs 12 crore on the opening day before collapsing due to underwhelming word of mouth.

Bhoot (Budget: Rs 30 crore)

Young actor Vicky Kaushal failed to deliver the goods with the Karan Johar-backed Bhoot as the horror-thriller ended its box office run with a net collection of nearly Rs 32 crore. It never clicked with the aam junta due to the lacklustre narrative.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Budget: Rs 35 crore)

The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer made a decent impact at the box office despite dealing with a 'taboo' subject and clashing with Bhoot. It collected nearly Rs 63 crore during its theatrical run, emerging as a 'semi-hit'.

Thappad (Budget: Rs 24 crore)

The hard-hitting drama ended its box office run on a slightly disappointing note, collecting less than Rs 35 crore at the box office. Many feel, its run ended a bit prematurely due to the coronavirus scare.

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 and the Irfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium failed to reach their potential at the box office due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, the three major Hindi films (Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Indoo Ki Jawani and Shakeela) released after the lockdown did not make a strong impact at the box office.