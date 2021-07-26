Bollywood pays tribute to martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Bollywood personalities Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Farhan Akhtar among others on Monday marked the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas by paying homage to the martyrs and said that the sacrifice of the soldiers will never be forgotten.

On this day in the year 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil. It was named 'Operation Vijay' (victory).

Kumar took to Twitter to remember the soldiers who fought selflessly for the country.

"Remembering our bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. My salute to our heroes, aap hain toh hum hain (we are, because you are)," the 53-year-old actor wrote.

Abhishek Bachchan thanked the "real heroes" for keeping the country safe.

"A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the real heroes of the Kargil War. Thank you for shielding us, protecting us, and keeping us safe. Huge respect for all the Kargil warriors," the actor, who played Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra in JP Dutta's "LOC: Kargil", wrote.

It was the bravery of the Indian armed forces that achieved the "impossible" feat, said Akhtar.

"With respect and gratitude to the Indian Army and in remembrance of our brave soldiers and fallen heroes. Your courage, dedication and sacrifice accomplished the impossible. #KargilVijayDiwas," the actor-filmmaker wrote.

Pannu also took to Twitter and posted a note for the soldiers.

"The grit and glory! The victory and the void. The courage and compassion. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021. For the victory they left us with," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared on his Instagram page, "Remembering the brave soldiers and their selfless sacrifice for our nation! Today and forever. Jai Hind." Actor Riteish Deshmukh posted a picture on Twitter and wrote, "Kargil Vijay Diwas. Jai Hind. Hindustan zindabad."

On the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani launched the trailer of their film on Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, "Shershaah" in Kargil.

Captain Batra had led the charge of his troops of the 13th battalion of the 'JAKRIF' regiment of the Indian Army during the Kargil war in 1999. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously