'Brahmastra' earns Rs 75 crore in worldwide collection on day one

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has raised Rs 75 crore in gross box office collection worldwide on its opening day, the makers said on Saturday.

Billed as a trilogy, the first installment of the big-budget fantasy adventure epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan was released on Friday.

"Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has delivered a massive opening day of Rs 75 crore (GBOC), igniting celebrations across the country, the film industry, theatre owners and audiences, with the weekend total expected to be huge!" according to a note shared by production banners Star Studios and Dharma Productions.

While the movie has received mixed reviews from critics for its story and dialogues, many praised director Ayan Mukerji's larger-than-life vision of 'Astraverse' which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy, something on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva follows a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with on first sight. Bachchan features as Guru, Shiva's mentor.

Trade analysts have said that four factors seem to have buoyed the movie's reception: it has brought back young people, who have now become avid followers of Marvel film, to the cinemas after a long time; stellar performances, especially by Alia Bhatt, who seems to have literally become the darling of audiences; the surprise package, namely, Shah Rukh Khan's 20-minute presence in his Swades character, Prof Mohan Bhargav; and of course, the VFX that brought Ayan Mukerji's Astraverse to life.

The film, currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

RRR director S S Rajamouli presents Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

