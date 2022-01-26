Bro Daddy movie review: An average entertainer

Bro Daddy

Malayalam (Disney+Hotstar)

Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex and Kaniha.

Rating: 2.5/5

Can Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal recreate the success of 'Lucifer' with 'Bro Daddy'? First thoughts: The family-entertainer has a good concept explored in a non-sacrilegious way.

John Kattadi (Mohanlal) and Annamma (Meena) marry young and have a son, Eesho (Prithiviraj). They want their son to marry 'a girl from a good family'. The couple's family friends Kurien (Lalu Alex) and Elsy (Kaniha) are parents to Anna (Kalyani). The Kattadi and Kurien couples want their children to get married but Eesho and Anna seem least interested.

The youngsters work in Bengaluru, and little do the parents know about what is happening behind the curtains? 'Bro Daddy' has the lightness of 'Badhaai Ho' (2018), a film that failed to have the depth of Mohanlal's classic 'Pavithram' (1994), while handling a similar subject. What Prithviraj does is to bring a fresh layer to the concept. But does the film treat it in a serious manner or is it a frivolous attempt? You could say it is somewhere between the two.

Mohanlal and Meena extend their strong chemistry in the film. It’s refreshing to see Lalu Alex make a comeback with his typical dad-humour .

Prithviraj as the spoilt son convinces but the role isn't a stretch for the seasoned actor. You get a feeling that the director-actor made the film during the pandemic only to stay relevant as people are bombarded with non-stop content. Kalyani does well as a confused youngster who faces an unusual problem.

Kannada actress Kavya Shetty makes a cameo appearance in the film. Soubin Shahir's humour feels forced.

The film, just like Prithiviraj’s debut directorial ‘Lucifer’, showcases a lavish lifestyle with grand settings, typical to rich Kottayam Christian families. However, the film's scale doesn't enhance the plot.

The film seems a bit too fairytale-like to be true, particularly in the climax. 'Bro Daddy' can be watched once, especially if you have time to while away.