Chiranjeevi felt happy when Sai Pallavi rejected his movie 'Bhola Shankar', here's why

Actor Sai Pallavi was some time ago offered the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in his upcoming movie Bhola Shankar but she turned it down as she did not want to do a remake. Chiru on Sunday (September 19) said that he felt happy when she rejected the film as he did not want the Fidaa star to play his sister on the big screen. Speaking at the pre-release event of Love Story, 'Megastar' added that he wants her to play a romantic role opposite him so that he can dance with her.

Bhola Shankar is a remake of Ajith Kumar's Vedalam and revolves around the bond between a cabbie with a past and his 'sister'. It will be directed by Meher Ramesh, best known for directing Prabhas in Billa, and star Keerthy Suresh in the role originally offered to Sai Pallavi. The film is touted to be an action drama with commercial elements.

Chiranjeevi, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will next be seen in Acharya.

The film will be directed by Koratala Siva and have a strong narrative with a message. It stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with the veteran mass hero. The two had previously teamed up for Khaidi No 150. The cast includes Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Kishore. It will hit the screens once the Covid-19 situation improves.

The Stalin actor is working on Godfather, a remake/adaptation of the Malayalam biggie Lucifer. The film will be directed by Mohan Raja and cater to the masses. It is likely to be a bit different from the original version as the narrative may be tweaked to suit Chiranjeevi's image.

Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Naga Chaitanya in the previously-mentioned Love Story, a romantic drama. It is slated to hit the screens on September 24. She also has Virata Parvam, starring Rana Daggubati, in her kitty.