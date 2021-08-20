Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Acharya' to hit the screens on January 12, 2022?

Actor Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Acharya may hit the screens on January 12, 2022, according to reports in the Telugu media. If this happens, it will clash at the box office with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Bheemla Nayak, the Tollywood remake of the Mollywood blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum, too is likely to be released around the same time.

Acharya, directed by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva, was to hit the screens in May but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It remains to be seen whether things go as planned this time around. The film is touted to be an action drama with a social message and it features 'Megastar' in a massy new avatar.

It stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with 'Chiru'. The two had previously collaborated for Khaidi No 150, which did well at the box office. Trisha was to romance him in the biggie but left the project and was soon replaced by the Temper actor.

The cast includes Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, and Kishore. 'Mr C' will be seen playing the role of a rebel in the biggie, which marks his first major collaboration with Chiranjeevi. His action scenes are likely to be a major highlight of Acharya. The music has been composed by Mani Sharma, who is regarded as the 'king of desi melodies'. The Laahe Laahe song has already become quite popular due to its catchy presentation.

Chiranjeevi, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The veteran has started work on the Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer. It will be directed by Mohanraja and is touted to be 'massier' than the original version. He also has the Telugu adaptation of Ajith Kumar's Vedalam in his kitty. It will be helmed by Meher Ramesh and feature Chiranjeevi in a striking new look.