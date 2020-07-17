Aishwarya Rai admitted to Nanavati Hospital

Coronavirus: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan admitted to Nanavati Hospital

  Jul 17 2020, 22:27 ist
  updated: Jul 17 2020, 23:40 ist
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Credit: AFP

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment of Covid-19. The actress had tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Both were in home quarantine.

Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan have been undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital for Covid-19 since Saturday last week. It is yet to be confirmed whether Aaradhya has been admitted to hospital.

More to follow...

 

