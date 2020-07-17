Coronavirus: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan admitted to Nanavati Hospital

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment of Covid-19. The actress had tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Both were in home quarantine.

Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan have been undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital for Covid-19 since Saturday last week. It is yet to be confirmed whether Aaradhya has been admitted to hospital.

Mumbai: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan admitted at Nanavati Hospital. Earlier, she was home quarantined after she tested positive for #COVID19. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/KIhw7OsgHc — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

More to follow...