Covid pandemic made me realise life's fragility, I want to nurture relationships: Aamir Khan

Superstar Aamir Khan on Monday said the pandemic has made him realise the fragility of life, which is why he wants to focus his energies on his relationships.

Khan, who turned 57 on Monday, said he got to introspect a lot about his life and relationships during the coronavirus pandemic.

"During Covid, all of us were at home so I got a lot of time to introspect. I realised how fragile life is and the importance of time. All of us have to go someday, we don't know when, but the finality is certain.

"When you know this, it's crucial to utilise time. We live our lives mindlessly, recklessly. 'Main bhi aise jeete raha (so did I). From now on, I don't want to do it," Khan told reporters.

The actor said he feels happy that he is not the kind to "shy away" from introspection, which is why he could look within and correct his flaws.

"I don't fear introspection. If I think there is a flaw, I would want to spot that, understand it and correct it... All those who I love and who love me, including you, the audience, everyone has their space. My aim is to give time to everyone, nurture every relationship, make it better," he added.

The actor celebrated his birthday with the media, a ritual he has been following for years. While his birthday celebrations would usually take place at his Bandra residence, Khan said he decided to shift the venue to a hotel due to COVID.

"It gets too crowded in a society so one has to be careful. It isn't that pandemic has completely gone," he added.

Khan will be next seen on the big screen on August 11 with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film marks his return to the screen after Thugs of Hindostan