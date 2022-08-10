Delhi High Court halts OTT release of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’

The OTT release of Ranbir Kapoor’s latest outing ‘Shamshera’ might get delayed as the Delhi High Court has halted its release.

Yash Raj Films sold the OTT rights to streaming giant Amazon Prime with a tentative release date of August 21, 2022, a month after the theatrical release, abiding by the norms.

The Delhi High Court stalled the release of the film as writer Bikranjeet Singh Bhullar slapped a legal notice on YRF and others related to this film with an accusation of copying his story.

The film, which was made under the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner and was released on July 22, 2022 theatrically, was surrounded by controversies right from its poster release.

Even stars like Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt could not save the film from being a major disaster.

The next hearing is on August 16.