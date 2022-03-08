DH Radio | BIFFes 2022: World cinema in a nutshell

DH Radio | BIFFes 2022: World cinema in a nutshell

A quick update on what's happening at the Bengaluru International Film Festival

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 08 2022, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 11:09 ist
The 13th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) got off to a dramatic start on March 3. Credit: AFP File Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio.

In this episode, DH Radio's Vivek Mysore takes you through everything related to the ongoing Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFeS). 

For stories on interesting masterclasses and interactions and to know what to watch at the festival, listen in...

