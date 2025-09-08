15% NRI quota in med seats: AIDSO calls for statewide protest on September 10

<p>Bengaluru: The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) on Sunday called for a statewide protest against the Karnataka government’s “Draconian” policy to introduce a 15% NRI quota in government medical colleges. </p><p>The government claims this move will generate funds for medical colleges, but this approach is nothing but auctioning government seats to the rich, pushing public institutions towards privatisation,” a press release by AIDSO, said. </p><p>It warned that the decision was a “dangerous” step towards converting government colleges into “profit-making centers.” </p>