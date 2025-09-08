ED raids Chitradurga MLA’s house for third time, seizes valuables

<p>Bengaluru: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted a third raid on the residence of Chitradurga MLA K C Veerendra Puppy, seizing two cloth bags containing valuables from a locker. </p>.<p>The latest raid is part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged illegal online betting racket valued at over Rs 2,000 crore. </p>.<p>Sources indicated that the seized bags may contain gold, though the exact contents are yet to be officially confirmed.</p>.PM Modi joins BJP lawmakers in back row at MPs’ workshop.<p>This follows a previous search on September 2, during which ED officials reportedly seized more than six luxury cars from the premises. </p>.<p>The MLA was picked up by the ED in Sikkim and interrogated for five days. The agency has also been scrutinising his 17 bank accounts and has raided the banks in connection with the case. The investigation aims to uncover the full extent of the financial transfers and illegal transactions involved. </p>