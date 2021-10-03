'Dikkiloona' actor Anagha to be part of Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam'

Actor Anagha is set to play a crucial role in actor Mammootty's upcoming Malayalam movie Bheeshma Parvam, which marks the legend second collaboration with filmmaker Amal Neerad. Speaking to Cinema Express, the up and coming star said that she hopes to experiment with her reel image with her upcoming projects but refrained from revealing any details about her part in the biggie.

Anagha, who previously acted in Mollywood flicks such as Parava and Ropaso, recently garnered attention with her work in the Tamil film Dikkiloona. The science-fiction comedy featured Santhanam, one of Kollywood's top comics in the lead, and became the talk of the town courtesy of the Per Vachalum Vaikama Ponalum track. The consensus is that her association with Mammootty's film may open new avenues for her.

Bheeshma Parvam is touted to be a gangster drama and it revolves around what happens when the protagonist is forced to embrace his past following a turn of events. It is likely to feature action sequences and cater to a mass audience. It has a star-studded cast that includes Farhaan Faasil, Shoubin Shahir, Nadiya and Tom Shine Chacko. Amal Neerad and Mammootty had previously teamed up for the cult classic Big B. It remains to be seen whether Bheeshma Parvam lives up to the standards set by the biggie.

Anagha, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. She will soon be seen in the Tamil movie Buffoon, which features her in the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil. Mammootty, on the other hand, is working on Puzhu, which may feature him in a negative role similar to the one he played in Vidheyan. The film features Parvathy in a key role and marks her first collaboration with 'Megastar'. Mammootty was to team up with Amal Neerad for Bilal, a sequel to Big B, but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.