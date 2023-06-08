Diljit Dosanjh slams reports of links with Taylor Swift

Diljit has a hilarious response to reports of being 'touchy' with Taylor Swift

In a now-deleted tweet, Diljit joked about the news report and said that there's 'something called privacy'

Mumbai,
  • Jun 08 2023, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 16:03 ist
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and American singer Taylor Swift. Credit: IANS Photo

Popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh had a hilarious reaction to a news report claiming he got "touchy" with American singer Taylor Swift at a restaurant in Vancouver.

In a now-deleted tweet, Diljit joked about the news report and said that there's "something called privacy."

Diljit was replying to a news report by a Canadian outlet, which had the headline: "BREAKING: Vancouver patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favourite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being 'touch touch'."

To which, Diljit re-tweeted with the caption: "Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa."

The tweet by the singer-actor has now been deleted. However, screenshots of his tweet are doing the rounds.

