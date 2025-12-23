<p>Bollywood icon Salman Khan is a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, known for reshaping fitness standards and promoting health for years. Whether through his films or his personal life, he's been a consistent advocate of a fit and active lifestyle, with workouts being a key factor in his healthy routine. Just a week before turning 60, he shocked everyone with an incredible transformation, and the photos have taken social media by storm.</p><p>Fitness isn't just a trend for Salman Khan—it’s a way of life. The <em>Battle of Galwan</em> actor set social media on fire with a set of "uber-cool" gym snaps that highlight his perfectly chiselled physique, advocating that true health requires a long-term mindset rather than a temporary effort.</p><p>Age clearly has no bearing on his mindset or his physique. His recent post on social media, showcasing a chiselled body, isn’t merely a flex, but a statement.</p><p>It’s the look of a man who has outlasted eras, redefined mass appeal and refused to be boxed in by numbers, be it box office figures or age. Salman isn’t just setting fitness goals for the upcoming generation, he’s rewriting what 60 can look like for generations to come. He captioned the post:</p><p>"I wish I could look like this when I am 60!<br><br>6 days from now.." (sic)</p>.<p>The post instantly went viral, racking up millions of likes and thousands of comments. A wave of affection swept through the comments section as fans and well-wishers poured out their love.</p><p>On the professional front, Salman Khan has a powerful lineup with high-octane commercial entertainers like his upcoming and much awaited war drama, <em>Battle of Galwan,</em> which has already set the internet talking and generated intrigue amongst the audience ever since the first look was out.</p><p>A reunion with Kabir Khan, especially one involving <em>Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2</em>, could mark a shift towards the emotionally resonant storytelling that defined their earlier work together.</p>