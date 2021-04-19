Do you know Mohanlal was offered a role in Rajinikanth’s ‘Sivaji’?

There’s no denying the fact that Mohanlal is one of the most popular and bankable names in Malayalam cinema. While everyone is aware of his contribution to Mollywood, not many may know that he was once offered a role in Tamil star Rajinikanth’s movie Sivaji. Things, however, did not go as planned and ‘Lalettan’ was not able to take it up.

“It was a negative character I found quite interesting, but they wanted many days from me spread over an entire year,” he had told Rediff in an interview.

The role eventually went to Suman, who impressed fans with his work. Sivaji was directed by Shankar and revolved around one man’s fight against the system. It featured Shriya Saran as the leading lady and marked her first collaboration with ‘Superstar’. The film released in theatres in 2007 and emerged as a big hit at the box office. Sivaji was dubbed in Hindi under the same title and became popular in the Hindi markets due to re-runs on TV.

Coming back to the present, Mohanlal is going through a good phase on the work front and was last seen in the well-received Drishyam 2. The film was a sequel to the cult hit Drishyam and released digitally. He will next be seen in the action-comedy Aaraattu, which features Shraddha Srinath as the leading lady. He also has Marakkar in his kitty. The film has been directed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan and revolves around the adventures of a Naval admiral. The biggie has a star-studded cast that includes Manju Warrier, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, ‘Action King’ Arjun Sarja and Keerthy Suresh. It is expected to hit the screens in May.

Mohanlal is also likely to resume work on Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming film Ram, which was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.