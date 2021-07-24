Do you know S S Rajamouli refused to direct Salman Khan-starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

Ace writer K V Vijayendra Prasad, who penned the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has revealed that he wanted his son and top filmmaker S S Rajamouli to direct the film but the plan did not materialise. He added that Jakanna refused to take it up as he was busy with his magnum opus Baahubali, which featured Prabhas in the lead.

"It was peak time for us and he was fully focused on the shoot. I should have picked a proper time to narrate the story to my son," he was quoted as saying by Koimoi

The film was eventually directed by Bollywood's Kabir Khan, who did justice to the sensitive storyline. The heartwarming drama revolved around the bond between a simpleton from India and a young girl from Pakistan and hit the right notes with its thought-provoking narrative. It featured Salman Khan in the lead and is widely regarded as one of the finest films of his career. The blockbuster had a star-studded cast that included Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui,Harshaali 'Munni' Malhotra and the late Om Puri.

Prasad recently indicated that he is trying to come up with a script for the sequel and has already discussed the core idea with 'Bhai'. The general feeling is that the film will have to be exceptionally good to do justice to the standards set by the first part.

Prasad, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of the Rajamouli-helmed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). The film features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead and revolves around the fictional adventures of two freedom fighters. The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and Ray Stevenson. Prasad has also written the script of Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut.

Khan, on the other hand, will next be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is an adaptation of the Tamil hit Veerama and stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. He also has Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif, and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan in his kitty. '