Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Hey Sinamika' to hit screens on March 3

Popular actor Dulquer Salmaan on Saturday confirmed that his upcoming Tamil movie Hey Sinamika will hit the screens on March 3. The reel Gemini Ganesan described the flick as a ' quirky rom-com' and shared a new poster, piquing the curiosity of fans. Hey Sinamika has been directed by choreographer Brindha Gopal and marks her directorial debut. The flick features Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading ladies.
Our dearest @BrindhaGopal1 master's directorial debut #HeySinamika coming to cinema from March 3rd.
Gear up for the quirky rom-com ft @MsKajalAggarwal @aditiraohydari and myself.
Music - #GovindVasantha & Story - @madhankarky#HeySinamikaFromMarch3 #DQ33 pic.twitter.com/po6GUfDizL
— Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) February 5, 2022
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Mumbai's traffic breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis
Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das
UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami
Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day
Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'
DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament
Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series
Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey
Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college
Nostalgia set in stone