Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Hey Sinamika' to hit screens on March 3

Dulquer's 'Hey Sinamika' to hit screens on March 3

The film, touted to be a romantic-comedy, marks Brindha Gopal's debut as director

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 05 2022, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 18:52 ist
The official poster of 'Hey Sinamika'. Credit: Twitter/@dulQuer

Popular actor Dulquer Salmaan on Saturday confirmed that his upcoming Tamil movie Hey Sinamika will hit the screens on March 3.  The reel Gemini Ganesan described the flick as a ' quirky rom-com' and shared a new poster, piquing the curiosity of fans. Hey Sinamika has been directed by choreographer Brindha Gopal and marks her directorial debut. The flick features Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading ladies. 

