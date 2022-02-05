Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Hey Sinamika' to hit screens on March 3

Popular actor Dulquer Salmaan on Saturday confirmed that his upcoming Tamil movie Hey Sinamika will hit the screens on March 3. The reel Gemini Ganesan described the flick as a ' quirky rom-com' and shared a new poster, piquing the curiosity of fans. Hey Sinamika has been directed by choreographer Brindha Gopal and marks her directorial debut. The flick features Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading ladies.