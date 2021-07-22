Dwayne Johnson won't return to 'Fast and Furious' franchise

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has made it clear that he won't be appearing in future Fast and Furious films.

Johnson, who plays Luke Hobbs in the franchise, had a falling-out with lead star Vin Diesel during the making of 2017's The Fate of the Furious that resulted in the actor dropping out of the latest instalment, F9: The Fast Saga.

Diesel recently said it was his "tough love" act that enabled Johnson to perform better in the movies.

Also Read | 'The Fast Saga' turns 20: 5 reasons why Vin Diesel's franchise is a gamechanger for Hollywood

Asked about Diesel's comments, Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter, "I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that."

The actor then added, "And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast and Furious movies they do that will be without me."

Diesel had addressed the beef between Johnson and him in a Men’s Health interview and said, "I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing."

Johnson first played Hobbs in 2011's Fast Five and later returned for Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Furious 7 (2015) and The Fate of the Furious (2017).

He also starred in the franchise's spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw in 2019, co-starring Jason Statham, who reprised his role of Deckard Shaw from the long-running series of films.