Kalki's graphic book on motherhood to be out soon

'Elephant in the Womb': Kalki Koechlin's graphic book on motherhood to be out on September 27

The graphic book will be published by Penguin Random House India

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 21 2021, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 18:56 ist
Kalki Koechlin' at an event in 2018. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor Kalki Koechlin's debut book as an author, an illustrated non-fiction account of motherhood titled Elephant In The Womb, will release on September 27.

Illustrated by Ukaranian artist Valeriya Polyanychko, the graphic book will be published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI).

Kalki, who welcomed her daughter with partner, classical musician Guy Hershberg, in February last year, shared the release date and cover of her graphic narrative on her Instagram page.

"Here's what I've been up to over the last year and half of lockdown and parenting! So delighted to share the cover of my graphic narrative published by @penguinindia.

"Available 27th September onwards, everywhere books are sold," the 37-year-old actor wrote.

A combination of personal essays and think-pieces, the book is a "candid, funny and relatable" account talking about pregnancy and parenting for mothers, expectant mothers, and "anyone even thinking about motherhood".

The book was announced in May this year. 

Kalki Koechlin
bollywood
Entertainment News

