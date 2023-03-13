Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'

Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscar award' but is excited

She and her husband work as mahouts at Theppakkadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in The Nilgiris district and look after the needs of jumbos

  • Mar 13 2023, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 16:28 ist
"I do not know about Oscar award," was Bellie's response to The Elephant Whisperers winning honours at the 95th Academy Awards but the documentary's "leading lady,"loves being a Valarppu Thaai (foster mother) for abandoned young pachyderms.

"Elephants are like our children, We see it as great service to a child, who lost its mother," says Bellie, who featured in The Elephant Whisperers. It won the award for Best Short Documentary at the Oscars on Monday.

Admitting that she did not know about the award, Belli however, said she was excited to receive the wishes, which were pouring in.

"I have reared many such elephants, treated them like my own children, looking after them as a foster mother (valarppu thaai), particularly those who lose their mothers in the jungle," Bellie told PTI.

She further said, "This was in our blood, as our ancestors were also working like that, as described by our grandmother, who comes from a mahout family".

On the documentary winning an Oscar, Belli quipped, "I do not know about the award. But I am very happy and excited as congratulations are pouring in."

Asked about her 'hero and husband' Bomman in the documentary, she said that he had gone to Salem to bring an elephant which had some serious problem and was eagerly waiting to serve the new arrival.

The couple work as mahouts at Theppakkadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in The Nilgiris district and look after the needs of jumbos.

The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, in its 39-minute runtime, depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephant calves Raghu and Amu and their caretakers, Bomman and Belli.

Meanwhile, the Nilgiris Adivasi Welfare Association Secretary Alwas termed the award as a recognition to the traditional profession of the tribals.

